Penelope Cruz’s Off-The-Shoulder Gown Stuns On The Golden Globe’s Red Carpet

Penelope Cruz looked phenomenal at the 2018 Golden Globes! The presenter showed solidarity for Time’s Up in a black lace dress. See her gorgeous gown!

Penelope Cruz, 43, stunned at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in an off-the-shoulder gown that featured an intricate lace design and solid train. She let her ensemble do the talking by pairing it with minimal accessories. She did lighten up her look a bit with a light pink lip! Her dark ensemble was in good company on the carpet as many other actors and actresses donned black in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.

While we’re thrilled she participated in the Time’s Up movement, wearing black to the Golden Globes isn’t totally out of character for Penelope, though. One of her most iconic looks from the show was when she wore a delicate black lace gown in 2010. Refusing to get rained on, the star carried around a black umbrella the entire time she was on the red carpet, turning a wet day into an opportunity to make a fashion statement.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress is set to present at this year’s ceremony. While she isn’t nominated, she has received three nominations in the past, twice for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Nine and Vicky Cristina Barcelona) and once for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Volver in 2007.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Penelope’s dress at the Golden Globes? Let us know in the comments below!