Oprah Winfrey Tearfully Dedicates Cecil B. DeMille Award To Victims Of Sexual Abuse

Oprah Winfrey, 63, not only became the first black woman to take home the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, but her speech was so powerful, that everyone in the audience was left in tears by the end of it. After Reese Witherspoon introduced Oprah, the former talk show host walked on stage and dedicated her award to everyone who has ever been a victim of sexual harassment. She began, “Thank you all. Thank you Reese. In 1964, I was a little girl sitting on the linoleum floor sitting in my mother’s house in Milwaukee,” as she recalled watching Sidney Poitier become the first black man to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. “His tie was white and, of course, his skin was black. I had never seen a black man be celebrated like that,” she said. “It is not lost on me that, at this moment, there is some little girl watching as I become the first Black woman to be given the same award. It is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them.”

Then, she went on to say how proud she is of all the women who have come forward to share their stories of sexual harassment in Hollywood. “What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful took that we all have. And I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their stories,” she said. “A new day is on the horizon, and when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders that take us to the time when nobody ever has to say #MeToo again.”

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is an honorary award given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” which Oprah has certainly done over the span of her career. Before the show, HFPA president Meher Tatna said, “As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today. Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honor is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards.”

