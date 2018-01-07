Michelle Pfeiffer, 59, Looks Ageless On Golden Globes Red Carpet

At 59 years old, Michelle Pfeiffer looked youthful as ever when she hit the Golden Globes red carpet in a black ensemble. What do you think of her look?

Michelle Pfeiffer was a vision in black at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7! The longtime actress attended the ceremony as a nominee, and she looked far younger than her 59 years when she walked the red carpet in all black. Michelle stunned with minimal makeup and her blonde hair simple and straight. For her red carpet look, she wore a black dress with cropped blazer on top. Of course, she dressed in black as part of the #TimesUp movement, standing in solidarity against sexual harassment in Hollywood and promoting equality for women in the workplace.

At the show, Michelle is nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television film for her role as Ruth Madoff in The Wizard of Lies. It’s big competition, though, as she’s up against two actresses from arguably the year’s biggest series, Big Little Lies, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, as well as Chrissy Metz and Ann Dowd from the also-popular shows, This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale, respectively. Robert De Niro also scored a nomination for his acting in The Wizard of Lies, so the HBO show is definitely well-represented at the ceremony.

Of course, Michelle is no stranger to the Golden Globes — she’s actually been nominated SIX times at the event, and even won in 1989 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture/Drama for her role in The Fabulous Baker Boys. However, her last nomination at the Globes was in 1993, so this nod has been a long time coming. Win or lose, though, Michelle looked incredible on the red carpet and certainly had a lot to celebrate!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Michelle’s look at the Golden Globes?!