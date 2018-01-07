Chris Hemsworth, Nick Jonas and more men rocked the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes! See all of the dapper looks worn by dudes!

Women’s fashion usually reigns supreme at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, but that didn’t mean men didn’t bring their A-Game! Nick Jonas, Milo Ventimiglia, Dave Franco, James Franco, Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth, Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet, and more dudes rocked the red carpet in sexy suits. The Thor star nailed the look by wearing a suit that featured a paisley print for a cool twist on the midnight-colored look. He paired his ensemble with suede shoes and left his dress shirt slightly unbuttoned, which TBH was probably the best style choice we’ve seen on guys all night! Yes, Chris!!

While a ton of male celebs tend to stick to black suits, this year their traditional attire was more of a political stance. Stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to forgo more colorful options in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement. Women and men alike teamed up at the event by wearing black to show support for the initiative that aims to help victims of sexual abuse challenge their attackers and fight for workplace equality. The men even accessorized their looks with pins that say “Time’s Up” to bring the message home.

Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti previously confirmed that all of her clients, which include The Rock and Armie Hammer, would be wearing all black. “Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbinanti wrote alongside a graphic of THR’s headline. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…” she wrote in an Instagram post. Looks like all these studs followed suit by rocking dark suits!

We love that all of these guys are using their fashion to support their fellow female stars! Click through the gallery above to see all the best men’s fashion from the 2018 Golden Globes!

HollywoodLifers, which Hollywood hunk’s Golden Globes style did you like the best? Let us know in the comments!