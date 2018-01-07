Katherine Langford Stuns In Sparkling Black Dress At First Golden Globes

’13 Reasons Why’ star Katherine Langford stunned on the red carpet at her very first Golden Globes appearance. She looked fierce in a long-sleeved black gown.

Katherine Langford, 21, made her first Golden Globes red carpet a memorable one. She walked the red carpet in a gorgeous long-sleeved gown with jewel detailing around the waist. The sparkle was the perfect pop of color amidst the black.The dress was custom Prada, and she wore Chopard jewels. Katherine wore black to the Golden Globes alongside so many other stars to stand in solidarity with women and support the Time’s Up movement that seeks to provide support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.

Katherine is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, alongside Claire Foy, 33, Caitriona Balfe, 38, Maggie Gyllenhaal, 40, and Elisabeth Moss, 35. This is Katherine’s first Golden Globe nomination. Her powerful and heartbreaking performance playing Hannah Baker, a high school student who commits suicide, in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has been regarded as one of the best performances of the year. It’s hard to believe she’s just 21 years old!

13 Reasons Why was one of the biggest shows of 2017. The show was Google’s top-trending TV show of the year. The show, based on Jay Asher’s best-selling young adult novel, has been renewed for a second season. The upcoming season will go beyond Jay’s novel and further explore the complicated characters he created.

After Katherine’s nomination was announced, 13 Reasons Why executive producer Selena Gomez, 25, posted the sweetest message about the actress. “AND to this gorgeous, kind hearted lady. You endured this character with such strength and softness,” Selena captioned an Instagram photo of herself an Katherine. “@katherinelangford I am so proud you are being acknowledged for doing just that! GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! Ladies are shining!”

