Justin Timberlake Determined To Make Haters ‘Eat Their Words’ With Super Bowl Halftime Show

On Feb. 4, Justin Timberlake, 36, will get a second chance to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show after his infamous 2004 performance that saw him uncover Janet Jackson‘s nipple in front of millions. When it was announced he’d be headlining this year, people didn’t take too kindly to the news, but the “Sexy Back” singer is determined to prove his haters wrong. “Its hard for him not to read the negative comments about him doing the half time show and he is disappointed that people are trying to tear down what he plans to be an amazing show,” a source close to JT told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels like he is going to give 110% and that the past incidents with Janet shouldn’t be attacked. He plans to prove everyone wrong and make all the detractors eat their words!”

With a new song out, Justin definitely has the hits to back his performance up. On Jan. 5, the former NSYNC star dropped “Filthy,” a sexy single he produced with Timbaland and Danja. The steamy track is the first of four that JT has promised to release ahead of his fourth studio album Man Of The Woods, which will be released on Feb. 2 — just two days ahead of his big Super Bowl performance. That’s some really smart timing!

While we’ll all be thrilled to see Justin perform his new tracks along with some of his classics mid-game, don’t expect Janet to join him. After the infamous wardrobe malfunction, the 51-year-old had to issue multiple apologies about the accident, while the NFL never gave one to her. As we’ve previously reported, it would take a lot for Justin to get Janet to perform with him again so a do-over is pretty much out of the question. Time will only tell how Justin plans to redeem himself this year!

