Justin Bieber Posts Hunky Shirtless Pic Of Himself & His Caption Is Our Reaction: ‘Wowzers’

Justin Bieber, 23, is feeling himself! The “Sorry” singer posted a pic on Instagram of himself reading, which is wholesome enough — except that he chose to do this leisure activity in the (almost) nude. The Biebs went without a shirt for his sexy selfie, showing off his various tattoos and impressive abs. Of course, he wasn’t completely naked; Justin wore a black baseball cap and track pants that paired nicely with his dark ink. “Wowzers” he captioned the post. Wowzers is right! See the photo in all of its glory below!

Of course, it takes work to look this good — but that’s no issue for the “What Do You Mean” singer since he’s constantly working on his fitness. On Jan. 4, Justin was spotted out in Utah getting his ski on with some buddies. “He was just super happy, laughing and having a great time with his friends,” an eyewitness previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about his guys trip. While his girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, didn’t join him for the mini vacation, she did team up with him for an intense pilates class the day before he headed out to the mountains. Working out together isn’t totally uncommon for this couple — one of their first hangouts after reuniting in Oct. 2017 involved biking around Los Angeles. That definitely seemed more leisurely than their sweaty pilates sesh, but hey, all fitness is good fitness! Click here to see pictures of Selena and Justin together since rekindling their relationship.

In fact, JB has also been known to get active without his shirt on! While he’s certainly stagnant while reading in his recent photo, he’s previously been spotted playing soccer shirtless. We really admire his dedication to his abs — almost as much as we admire his commitment to showing them off on social media.

Wowzers A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 6, 2018 at 4:40pm PST

