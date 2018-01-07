Jessica Chastain Is Flawless In Gorgeous Black & Silver Gown At Golden Globes

The Golden Globes red carpet was full of gorgeous stars, and Jessica Chastain stood out with her stunning look. Were you a fan of her figure-hugging ensemble?

Jessica Chastain is a red carpet pro at this point, and she brought her A-game once again when she attended the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. The stunning actress was the picture of perfection, wearing a black dress that complemented her fabulous figure to perfection. Of course, Jessica wore black to take part in the #TimesUp movement, promoting equality for women, but she added a pop of color to her look with a shimmering silver detail on the back. She styled her red hair in loose curls, parted to the side, and added a pop of red with a bold lip.

This year’s Golden Globes are a big night for Jessica, as she’s nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role as Molly Bloom in Molly’s Game. As always, the competition is tough, and she’ll be competing against Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, Meryl Streep, for The Post, Frances McDormand, for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Michelle Williams, for All The Money in the World. Molly’s Game is also up in the Best Screenplay category, with the nomination going to Aaron Sorkin. Additionally, Jessica will be taking the stage as a presenter.

Of course, she’s certainly no stranger to the Golden Globe Awards — she’s been nominated at five out of the last seven ceremonies! Jessica scored her first Globes nomination in 2012 in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category for her role in The Help. In 2013, she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for starring in Zero Dark Thirty. She was also nominated in 2015 and 2017, for A Most Violent Year (Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture) and Miss Sloane (Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama). Could this be the year she racks in another win!?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jessica’s look at the Golden Globes?