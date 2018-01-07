James Franco Brings Tommy Wiseau On Stage After Globes Win & Yes, Things Got Weird

James Franco’s Golden Globes acceptance speech was… interesting. He blocked Tommy Wiseau from grabbing the microphone when he took him on stage, and then laughed as he pulled it away!

James Franco, 39, vowed that he would bring Tommy Wiseau, 62, to the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7, after being nominated for The Disaster Artist — A film based on a true story, in which Franco directed and plays Wiseau. However, he gave Wiseau an added bonus by taking him up on stage with him after winning the Golden Globe [Franco’s first] for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for The Disaster Artist. And, Franco made sure not to exit the stage without creating a viral moment. During his acceptance speech, Franco blocked Wiseau from obtaining the microphone when he reached for its and then pulled it away as he laughed; Most likely in attempt to spare Wiseau, who is known for his outspoken banter, from an even more viral moment. Watch the wild moment, below!

During his speech, Franco even pulled out his Wiseau impersonation, joking that Wiseau once was stuck in traffic during the Golden Globes and promised to make his own movie. Franco even brought his brother up on stage, Dave Franco, who stars alongside him in the film; The brothers’ first collaboration on screen. The Disaster Artist is a biographical comedy-drama film produced and directed by James Franco. The film is based on Greg Sestero‘s tell-all, non-fiction book, of the same name, and chronicles the making of Wiseau’s 2003 film, The Room, which Wiseau starred in and directed. The Room is notoriously considered one of the worst movies ever made, but Wiseau gained a cult-following after its harsh critiques. The Room is about Wiseau, a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, inexplicably, she gets bored with him and decides to seduce his best friend, Mark, according to IMDb.

The Disaster Artist stars brothers James and Dave Franco as Wiseau and Greg Sestero, alongside a star-studded cast, which includes James’ good friend Seth Rogen [who also produced], his sister-in-law Alison Brie [Dave Franco’s wife], Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, and Jacki Weaver. The Disaster Artist is also nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. Click here to see the Golden Globes’ hottest celebrity couples!

Let's just give this moment of James Franco blocking Tommy Wiseau from the mic all the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cFqcFymhiL — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 8, 2018

TOMMY WISEAU TRYING TO STEAL THE MIC FROM JAMES FRANCO IS THE MOST TOMMY WISEAU THING pic.twitter.com/91yWNcwHrS — hattie (@hattiesoykan) January 8, 2018

Franco beat out his fellow “brothers,” Steve Carell, Ansel Elgort, Hugh Jackman, and Daniel Kaluuya to win his first Golden Globe.

It’s been one exciting weekend for Franco and it all started on Saturday night [January 6], when he threw an A-List dinner party with the men nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actor [in both Drama and Comedy or Musical categories]. Armie Hammer, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Call Me By Your Name, documented the star-studded dinner Instagram. In a group photo, Hammer and Franco stood beside fellow nominees, Timothee Chalamet, Steve Carell, Richard Jenkins, Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Gary Oldman, Ansel Elgort, Franco, Daniel Kaluuya and Sam Rockwell. Hammer captioned the epic photo, writing,”Thank you #jamesfranco for hosting a dinner for all of the actors nominated for a Golden Globe… it was a special evening I’m sure none of us will forget.”

