Kylie Wants To Retire From Celebrity Life ‘Permanently’ — But Is Her Family Taking Her Seriously?

Has Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy changed her so much that she’s willing to give up show biz? We’re hearing she’s discussed retiring to have a ‘regular life.’

Everyone knew that Kylie Jenner’s life was going to change after her alleged pregnancy, but no one thought it would go this far! The 20-year-old, who practically grew up in front of the cameras as a star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has gone into hiding, which has her thinking about her future. “She wants to be out of the spotlight right now, and she just wants to focus on getting ready for the baby,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie has even talked about wanting to be out of the public eye permanently, and focusing fully on being a mom and businesswoman.”

What? No more Kylie on our television screens? Is this real life? Well, before Kylie’s fans start creating change.org petitions to demand Kylie appear on 10 more seasons of KUWTK, her family isn’t really buying this “retirement” talk. “Everyone is taking that with a pinch of salt,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Kris [Jenner] thinks there’s no way Kylie is ready for a peaceful, quiet, regular life just yet, and that once she’s had the baby she will want to be back out there.”

Whether or not Kylie returns to the spotlight after she gives birth remains to be seen. Speaking of the spotlight, fans shouldn’t expect Kylie to resume her old habits of posing for social media snaps and Instagram pics. She has shied away from the camera for months, and as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, it’s because she lives in “constant fear” that of possibly suffering the same kind of fat-shaming that Kim Kardashian, 37, suffered when she was pregnant with North West, 4. Kylie can’t stand the thought of thousands upon thousands of Internet commenters saying mean things about her body, so she’d rather keep it all under wraps until she gives birth.

Though, it wouldn’t be a bad idea if Kylie decided to undergo a career change, post-baby. Kris told WWD that Kylie Cosmetics made $420 million in retail sales since its official launch, and it was expected to make $386 million in 2017, which was a 25% increase from the prior year. With Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.-owned Tom Ford Beauty reaching revenues of $500 million after a decade, Kylie’s become a mega-makeup-mogul. Perhaps “retiring” at 20 to focus on family and business isn’t such a farfetched idea?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Kylie Jenner retire from television and focus on being a mom and a successful businesswoman?