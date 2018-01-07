Halle Berry Puts Enviable Legs On Display In Lacy Black Dress At Golden Globes

The Golden Globes red carpet was full of fashionistas, and Halle Berry completely owned the night in her lacy black dress. What do you think of the look!?

Halle Berry is looking better than ever these days, and she made sure to show it off when she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. The gorgeous mom of two looked like absolute perfection in an uncharacteristic, knee-length dress at the awards ceremony. The sexy ensemble featured a plunging neckline, that allowed her to put a classy amount of cleavage on display, along with those enviable legs! Like basically every other star at the show, Halle wore black for the #TimesUp movement as a way to stand up for equality for women in the workplace. To complete her look, Halle pulled her hair back into a ponytail and let her bangs fall down in front of her face. She was also rocking the stunning Helen Clip On Earrings from the Swarovski Fall/Winter 2017 Collection. Gorgeous!

Since Halle isn’t nominated for any awards at the show, she doesn’t have to deal with the pressure of waiting to hear her name announced. However, she will be on that stage during the ceremony, as she’s attending as a presenter. Of course, Halle isn’t a stranger to the Golden Globes — she’s been nominated four times and won once, for her role in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge in 2000. It was actually Halle’s only win at the show, but let’s be real, it certainly won’t be a surprise if we see her up for a few more of these in the future!

It’s been quite a year for Halle — at the very end of 2016, her divorce from her third husband, Olivier Martinez, was finally finalized. In June, shocking rumors circulated that she was expecting her third child at 50 years old, but she quickly squashed the reports by joking on Instagram, “Can a girl have some steak and fries??” By September, her new romance with the much-younger Alex Da Kid, 35, was confirmed. However, by December, it was revealed that they ended their relationship. Looks like the Globes were the perfect time for her to show off that revenge look, huh!?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Halle’s look at the Golden Globe Awards?