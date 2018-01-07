Golden Globes’ Best Moments Of 2018: Oprah’s Mind-Blowing Speech & More

What a show! Can you believe how awesome the 2018 Golden Globe Awards were?! There were so many mind-blowing moments. To see our favorites, click through our photo gallery.

From Seth Meyers' sexual harassment-focused opening monologue to Oprah Winfrey's powerful speech, we were glued to our television screen throughout the entire Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7!

1. Did you see the epic Harry Potter reunion when Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson appeared on stage together? We nearly died when they came together to present the Limited Series or TV Movie award.

2. Kendall Jenner made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globe Awards and nearly stole the red carpet in an elegant black princess gown.

3. Kirk Douglas, who recently turned 101 years old, made a rare appearance with his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones. So cool!

4. Oops. Alexander Skarsgard accidentally dissed the cast of Big Little Lies, but he quickly saved himself. Or, at least, he tried to. Did he succeed? We’ll let you decide.

5. Oprah may have given the best speech of the night, when she dedicated the Cecil B. Demille award to all the women in the world, especially those who have recently shared their stories of sexual harassment. “What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful took that we all have. And I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their stories,” she said. “A new day is on the horizon, and when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders that take us to the time when nobody ever has to say #MeToo again.”

6. And right after Oprah’s speech, Natalie Portman dissed the Globes by pointing out that ONLY men were nominated for the next category — Best Director. We were living for it!

7. Can we also talk about Seth Meyers’ amazing opening monologue? Not only did he diss Harvey Weinstein, but he reunited with his SNL partner Amy Poehler!

