Golden Globe Awards After Parties: Sarah Hyland & More Celebrate At The Hottest 2018 Bashes

Now that the 2018 Golden Globe Awards have been handed out, it’s time to PARTY! We’ve pics of the stars kicking back and letting loose at the post-show bashes.

The booze was already flowing throughout the Jan. 7 Golden Globes ceremony, but now that the 2018 show has called it a wrap there’s even more time for the stars to mix and mingle at the after parties! Even though the red carpet was a lot less glam with a sea full of black gowns to show unity against sexual harassment and misconduct in Hollywood, everyone that didn’t go the ceremony still got the message and wore black for the late night bashes.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, 27, rocked a sequined and glittery black halter gown, while Lea Michele, 31, came to play in a black bodice with a gorgeous black skirt featuring a left thigh-slit and silver accents. Laverne Cox, 45, flaunted her cleavage in a plunging black sheer long-sleeved top and full skirt while Rumer Willis, 29, also went with a deep V-neck halter top with a gown of cascading black tulle layers. See our gallery of pics showing all the stars in their Golden Globes after-party looks, here.

Stars didn’t have to go far for the HBO party, which was held at Circa 55 inside the Beverly Hilton where the awards show went down. Also at the hotel was the Warner Bros & InStyle after party that took over the Oasis Courtyard, while Amazon Studios and Focus Features rented out other ballrooms inside the iconic hotel. Netflix held their big after party at the new Waldorf-Astoria hotel next to the Beverly Hilton. So it made for VERY easy party hopping for celebrities as all of the bashes went down next to where the awards were handed out which meant for no long limo lines or annoying trips across town for the celebrations.

HollywoodLifers, which star had the hottest after party look? Check out our gallery and let us know!