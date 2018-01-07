Gal Gadot Stuns At The Golden Globes In Cropped Blazer & Black Dress To Support #TimesUp

Gal Gadot wants everyone to know she means business at the Golden Globes. See pics of the ‘Wonder Woman’ star’s dark look that experimented with men’s wear!

Gal Gadot, 32, always looks breathtaking, but she really stepped up her game at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards! The star rocked a black figure-hugging dress that she paired with a cropped blazer for a powerful look. She finished off the professional ensemble with drop diamond earrings and added a pop of color with a timeless red lip.”We should all wear black always for the value of it,” she said on the Golden Globes’ Facebook Live. See her gorgeous outfit in the photo below!

Prior to stepping on the red carpet, the Wonder Woman star confirmed she would be donning black for the event in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement. So, seeing her in the dark hue isn’t much of a surprise, although we do love her take on the color! But this isn’t Gal’s first time rocking black at the Golden Globes. In 2017, the actress wore a black and silver gown from Mugler that featured a high slit and plunging neckline. The look was definitely sexy, but also super sweet since it also put her baby bump on full display! The Justice League star was pregnant with her second daughter Maya at the time, who was born on March 19, 2017. See more photos of the Israeli actress here!

Gal is one of the stars who will present an award during the event. Unfortunately, she won’t be accepting any accolades since the 2018 Golden Globes surprisingly snubbed Wonder Woman — but we’re still beyond thrilled to see the star walk the red carpet and enjoy the night with her fellow stars!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gal’s Golden Globes look? Let us know in the comments below!