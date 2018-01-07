Emma Watson & Robert Pattinson Have Magical ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion At The Golden Globes

Are you seeing what we’re seeing? Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson just presented together at the 2018 Golden Globes, and we’re definitely counting that as a ‘Harry Potter’ reunion!

They may be mere, movie star muggles right now, but once upon a time, Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson were two of the most ambitious students at Hogwarts! The former Harry Potter costars thrilled us to pieces by presenting the Limited Series or TV Movie award together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, awarded to Big Little Lies. While we would’ve loved to see the original trio present together (plus *cough* Matthew Lewis), this was the best Harry Potter reunion we could ask for!

Emma, as you know (and if you don’t, where the hell have you been?) played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, while Robert played the ill-fated Cedric Diggory. Cedric was unfortunately killed by Voldemort in the fourth HP movie, Goblet of Fire. Emma and Robert weren’t love interests in the HP films, and, despite rumors to the contrary, aren’t dating in real life. Bummer! As far as we know, Emma’s single and ready to mingle, and Robert’s no longer engaged to FKA Twigs. Them together is kind of Harry Potter incest-ish, but we’re willing to overlook it — because this couple would be hot together.

Are we right? We totally are. Emma looked stunning at the Golden Globes, by the way. Bangin’, in fact, with her chic new hairdo (sorry). Emma was one of the famous women tonight supporting the Time’s Up movement, and she didn’t stop at wearing a black gown. Emma actually brought activist Marai Larasi along with her to the awards show as her date! Marai is the executive director of Imkaan (UK), a leading black feminist network with members in England, Wales and Scotland. Very cool!

