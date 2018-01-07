Emma Stone Wears Black Alongside Billie Jean King At Golden Globes

Emma Stone looked stunning next to tennis legend Billie Jean King at the 2018 Golden Globes. See their dresses below!

Emma Stone, 29, wore a one-shoulder, black lace dress by Louis Vuitton to the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, held live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7. Emma joined many other actors and actresses by wearing black to support the cause to stop and expose sexual harassment in Hollywood and everywhere. Emma played tennis icon Billie Jean King in the movie Battle of the Sexes, and Billie walked with her on the carpet.

Emma looked gorgeous thanks to makeup by Rachel Goodwin, who wrote on Instagram, “This woman’s strength and beauty truly know no bounds. #emmastone heading to the #goldenglobes red carpet tonight. Emerald green eyes and violet stained lips …Who said black has to be boring??” She used NARS products. Her hair was done by Mara Roszak. Emma’s toned arms and back are thanks in part to trainer Jason Walsh of Rise Nation, who hosts fitness classes in L.A. attended by Emma and other stars like Mandy Moore, Matt Damon and many more.

Last year, Emma took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, for her role in La La Land. At that show, she wore a stunning custom Valentino gown. The blush gown had a plunging neckline and was covered in silver stars. She wore a large diamond necklace to complete the outfit and looked like a princess. Her hair was loosely pinned up, styled in a deep side part. Very effortless and chic! See her outfit from 2018 below:

