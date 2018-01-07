Emilia Clarke Shines Like The Khaleesi She Is In Plunging Black Gown At Golden Globes

Khaleesi ruled the red carpet yet again! ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke looked beyond amazing in a simple and sexy black gown at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Emilia Clarke, 31, left the dragons at home but brought her fashion A-game to the 2018 Golden Globes. The starlet stepped out onto the red carpet in a strapless, cleaving-baring black gown that featured one plunging neckline. Emilia made her look pop with a bold red lip. She also wore 29 carats of classic Harry Winston diamonds. Slay, girl, slay!

On the red carpet, Emilia rocked her new platinum blonde hair. For the past 7 seasons, Emilia has worn a platinum blonde wig to transform into the badass Daenerys Targaryen. However, for the final episodes, Emilia decided to go all out and dye her hair Khaleesi’s signature color. Her hair is naturally brown, so this was a major transformation for the actress. Emilia revealed her hair makeover in Sept. 2018. She looks incredible!

Emilia will be presenting with her fellow Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington. Emilia, Kit, and the rest of the Game of Thrones cast are hard at work filming the final season in Europe. A few days before the Golden Globes, HBO announced that season 8 of the hit show would not air until 2019. Yes, this means we have to wait an entire year for the final 6 episodes. Season 7 was all kinds of epic, which only means season 8 is going to be even more incredible. Winter is coming, and it’s going to be a long wait. But it will be so worth it.

