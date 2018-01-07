Diane Kruger Kisses Norman Reedus After Exciting Golden Globe Awards Win

Now THAT’s a kiss! After her movie, ‘In The Fade’, won big at the Globes, Diane Kruger grabbed Norman Reedus for a romantic smooch.

Diane Kruger, 41, was not feeling very shy at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. With her boyfriend, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, 49, by her side, the pair celebrated a very exciting moment by locking lips for all of the world to see! It all went down when Diane’s movie, In The Fade, was awarded Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language during the live ceremony. Diane stood up, grabbed Norman’s face and placed a big, romantic kiss on his lips. It was an incredibly sweet moment for the couple, especially as Norman gently held onto Diane’s waist before she rushed on stage.

The Golden Globes were a very big night for Norman and Diane, because it also marked their very first red carpet appearance as an official couple. They reportedly met while filming their movie, Sky, in 2015. A year later Diane split from her longtime boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, in June 2016. By March 2017 Diane and Norman were reportedly together, especially after they were spotted on a PDA-filled date in New York City. Almost a year later here they are showing off some major PDA once again, but this time at the Golden Globe Awards. Swoon!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Diane and Norman as a couple? Are YOU excited to see them finally going public at such a big event? Comment below, let us know!