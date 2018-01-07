‘This is Us’ star Chrissy Metz looked incredible in a back glittering gown on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. See pics of the beauty here!

Chrissy Metz, 37, is known for her fantastic fashion choices at awards show and she definitely didn’t disappoint when she wore a black off-the-shoulder gown that glittered at this year’s Golden Globe Awards! The This is Us actress accessorized her beautiful look with a pair of matching black sandal style shoes and minimal jewelry. She chose to wear her light brown wavy hair down and definitely appeared to be happier than ever when she posed with a smile. Like other actors and actresses at this year’s Golden Globes, Chrissy’s black ensemble supported the Time’s Up movement that’s been taking social media by storm since the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that’s affected the entertainment industry. See more amazing looks on the 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet here!

Chrissy looked equally as amazing back in Sept. when she wore an incredible dark blue lace dress at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. She also made quite the impression when she chose a daring red latex minidress for the MTV Movie & TV Awards and put body shamers to rest when she tweeted about the wardrobe choice after receiving a large amount of criticism. “For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it’s MY body. #thankstho,” the confident tweet read.

Chrissy’s had a very successful year while starring in This is Us and has received numerous praise for her portrayal of the character Kate Pearson. In addition to this year’s Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film (she was also nominated last year), Chrissy has been nominated for other various awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

HollywoodLifers, did you like Chrissy’s Golden Globe Awards look? Share your opinions in the comments below!