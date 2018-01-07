Caitriona Balfe Dazzles In Gorgeous Black Dress With Feathered Sleeves At Golden Globes

Sophisticated and gorgeous to the max! ‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe slayed the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet in a black dress with pretty feathered detailing.

Bow down to Cait! Caitriona Balfe, 38, was one of the first stars to hit the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes. The Outlander actress wowed in a beautiful black dress that featured gorgeous off-the-shoulder feathered sleeves. As usual, Caitriona looked fantastic. She was one of many stars wearing black on the red carpet and standing in solidarity with sexual harassment victims in Hollywood and all over the world.

Caitriona kept things simple with her hair pulled back and black earrings. Her makeup was picture perfect, with an amazing look that really accentuated her bright blue eyes. Caitriona is nominated for her third Golden Globes for her role on Starz’s Outlander. She’s up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, alongside Katherine Langford, Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Caitriona and her Outlander co-stars have already started filming season 4 of the hit series. The show will return for its fourth season in 2018 and is currently in production in Scotland. Claire (Caitriona) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will continue their adventures together in the upcoming episodes. The fourth season will be 13 episodes based on Drums of Autumn, the fourth of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series.

Before the Golden Globes, Sam wished Caitriona good luck with the sweetest message. “Good luck to our very own @caitrionambalfe tonight @goldenglobes @Outlander_STARZ!!!” he tweeted. “You deserve ALL the awards. Sending our love from sunny Scotland! # GlodenGlobe2017 # TimesUp.”

