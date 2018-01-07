Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin’s Relationship Status Revealed — Can They Survive Long Distance?

Is Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner’s relationship going to be able to survive the distance demanded by their careers!? Here’s what we’re hearing!

Just how serious are Kendall Jenner, 22, and Blake Griffin, 28? After all, they reportedly been seeing each other for some time now and we’ve got to wonder if they’re getting serious?! Well, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning just what’s going on between these two world-famous celebs! “Things are great between Kendall and Blake,” the insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both committed to their career first, and relationship second, so they have a great understanding between them, and they’re cool with keeping things casual for now.” We knew it! Head here for tons more images of Kendall!

Our source also shared some insight on whether or not Kendall would like to follow in her sibling’s footsteps and have a baby of her own soon! “She has absolutely zero intention of getting pregnant anytime soon, as she’s super into her career right now. Kendall’s New Year’s resolution is to up her modeling game even further, and to become one of the most successful and sought-after supermodels in the world. She’s no longer investing any time or energy on her website or her app, she’s focusing solely on her modeling.” So impressive!

As we previously reported, Blake was elbowed during his game against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in LA on Saturday, Jan. 6, and sustained a concussion. He collapsed on the floor and held his head in pain. Naturally he was taken out of the game. So scary. We’ve got to imagine that Kendall is terrified by this news! Is she by his side now!? We’ve got to know!

