Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin’s Relationship Status Revealed — Can They Survive Long Distance?

REX/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner arrives at Delilah night club to celebrate her 21st birthday in West Hollywood, California. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL1386358 031116 Picture by: Photographer Group / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Model Kendall Jenner displays a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show inside the Grand Palais, in Paris Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Grand Palais, Paris, France - 30 Nov 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place with performances from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and featuring a $3 million Fantasy Bra modelled by Jasmine Tookes
Kendall Jenner The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Kendall Jenner The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.

Is Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner’s relationship going to be able to survive the distance demanded by their careers!? Here’s what we’re hearing!

Just how serious are Kendall Jenner, 22, and Blake Griffin, 28? After all, they reportedly been seeing each other for some time now and we’ve got to wonder if they’re getting serious?! Well, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning just what’s going on between these two world-famous celebs! “Things are great between Kendall and Blake,” the insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both committed to their career first, and relationship second, so they have a great understanding between them, and they’re cool with keeping things casual for now.” We knew it! Head here for tons more images of Kendall!

Our source also shared some insight on whether or not Kendall would like to follow in her sibling’s footsteps and have a baby of her own soon! “She has absolutely zero intention of getting pregnant anytime soon, as she’s super into her career right now. Kendall’s New Year’s resolution is to up her modeling game even further, and to become one of the most successful and sought-after supermodels in the world. She’s no longer investing any time or energy on her website or her app, she’s focusing solely on her modeling.” So impressive!

As we previously reported, Blake was elbowed during his game against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in LA on Saturday, Jan. 6, and sustained a concussion. He collapsed on the floor and held his head in pain. Naturally he was taken out of the game. So scary. We’ve got to imagine that Kendall is terrified by this news! Is she by his side now!? We’ve got to know!

HollywoodLifers, are you enjoying these juicy details as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!