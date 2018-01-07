Best Golden Globes Makeup & Hair Looks — Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain & More

In a sea of black dresses, hair and makeup played a major role at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. See the best looks of the night here.

As women all wore black to support the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, hair and makeup became a focal point on the red carpet. A-listers took a stand against harassment with their fashion, but showcased their personality in their hair and makeup styles. Harry Josh created the look for Best Actress in a Drama nominee, Caitriona Balfe‘s hair using Joico. Harry told us about the inspiration: “We wanted to keep hair on the modest side, as there’s an important message being portrayed by the women on the carpet tonight. That’s why we decided to go with a tight, slicked back bun and kept it simple, sleek and chic.”

Jessica Biel wore her hair up and a hot pink lip. Kendall Jenner made a surprise appearance with her hair in loose waves. Jessica Chastain wore a gorgeous, bold red lip. Kerry Washington also wore sexy waves, thanks to Neutrogena hair products. Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell styled Lily James. Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and Cover FX teamed up for Kaley Cuoco’s beauty look. Mark Townsend styled Gal Gadot using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Jillian Halouska styled Claire Foy. Hairstylist Mara Roszak created the look for longtime friend and client Emma Stone.

This Is Us star and nominee Chrissy Metz had her hair styled by Marc Mena using TRESemme products. Shailene Woodley was styled by Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Marcus Francis. Allison Williams from Get Out looked absolutely gorgeous with her hair pulled back and smokey eye makeup. Rebekah Forecast did her hair, which she recently dyed back to brown after being blonde for a year, using TRESemme products. Her makeup was done by Kelsey Deenihan using AVON and Kiehl’s skincare. Kelsey Deenihan also did the makeup for Millie Bobby Brown using AVON products and Kiehl’s skincare. Makeup artist Vanessa Scali glammed America Ferrera, who just announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve!

Game of Thrones heroine Gwendoline Christie was styled by John D, who used TRESemme products for her flawless hairstyle. GLOW actress Alison Brie‘s hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Peter Butler for Leonor Greyl. Alison’s makeup was done by Makeup Artist Quinn Murphy using Burt’s Bees. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan was coiffed by celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson for Leonor Greyl. Artist Stephen Sollitto did Katherine Langford’s makeup for the Golden Globes.

It wasn’t just the women getting ready for the carpet! Men’s groomer KC Fee made sure Armie Hammer was camera-ready.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best beauty at the Golden Globes?