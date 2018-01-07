Bella Thorne Reveals She Was Sexually Abused Until She Was 14 — See Her Shocking Post

Just terrifying. Bella Thorne is sharing her solidarity with the women of the Time’s Up campaign by revealing her own story of sexual abuse. See her devastating statement.

We are speechless. Bella Thorne just revealed that she was sexually abused as a child. She even shared that it continued until the age of 14. The 20-year-old’s decision to open up about her gut-wrenching experience coincides with the 2018 Golden Globes where many stars wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement, a campaign to bring about real change in the industry and beyond concerning sexually harassment and sexual assault. See more photos of Bella here.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14,” she captioned a photo of herself out in the snow. “When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul mistreated. #timesup.” Just heartbreaking.

Unless you’ve been on deserted island somewhere, you know that the end of 2017 was marked by victim after victim of sexual harassment and sexual assault in the entertainment industry which brought about the decision to form a group like Time’s Up. It will advocate for women and women’s rights concerning this type of sexual misconduct. In order to spread awareness, several powerful celebrities brought social and racial justice advocates to the awards show as their dates. Some also took the opportunity to speak up about the injustices they are seeing like Natalie Portman, 36, calling out the Golden Globes for not nominating any women in the best director category.

