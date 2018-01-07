Chrissy Teigen, Amber Heard & Other Sexy Celebs Stun On The Art Of Elysium Gala Red Carpet

Wow! Amber Heard, Vanessa Hudgens, Chrissy Teigen and more stars looked super glamorous while attending The Art of Elysium’s gala on Jan. 6. See the pics!

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards air tonight, Jan. 7, which means that awards season 2018 will officially begin. But stars have already started walking the red carpet this year! The Art of Elysium hosts their HEAVEN gala the night before the Golden Globes every year, which means tons of celebs donned beautiful dresses on Jan. 6 for the black tie affair. HEAVEN is “a one night artistic installation conceptually curated by a chosen Visionary,” according to the Art of Elysium’s website. “The Visionary is annually selected based upon their creative contribution to the community.” This year, their “Visionary” is John Legend, 39 — and their was no shortage of support from his fellow stars.

Of course, since the event was curated by John, his wife Chrissy Teigen, 33, obviously accompanied him. The pregnant model stunned in a feathered Pamella Roland gown as she graced the red carpet. Before attending her husband’s affair, Chrissy tried to post a video of her gorgeous dress on Instagram, but the recording didn’t go as planned. She poses for the camera in her silver ensemble, but as the camera pans to show the outfit, a dog starts barking in the background and Chrissy says, “You ruined it!” John then comes into frame to give her a kiss on both cheeks. Aww! After the adorable exchange, we definitely can’t be mad at John for interrupting — but Chrissy of course still poked fun at the moment. “Honestly we are trying to do important things here,” she captioned the video.

Chrissy wasn’t the only one who glowed in a silver gown at the event. Amber Heard, 31, also donned a sparkly ensemble. She looked beyond glamorous in the embellished Georges Hobeika gown. Vanessa Hudgens, 29, also attended, but opted for a more colorful look. She rocked a canary yellow dress that she paired with orange eye makeup and a gold clutch. Click through the gallery above to see all of the other stars’ spectacular looks!

