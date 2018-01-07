Angelina Jolie Is An Elegant Vision In Black While On The Arm Of Son Pax At The Golden Globes

Ahead of the Golden Globes – where she and Jennifer Aniston will both appear – Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with her son, Pax, and both looked absolutely stunning!

Angelina Jolie, 42, made a rare red carpet appearance ahead of the 75th annual Golden Globe awards on Jan. 8. Accompanied by her son, Pax Jolie Pitt, 14, Angie looked her normally beautiful self in a long gown. The sheer, see-through top was accentuated with feathers at the sleeves, almost giving a mythical feel to her outfit. Pax was quite the dapper gentleman in his tux, the perfect date for the evening.

Of course, the biggest elephant in the room is how Angie and Jennifer Aniston, 48, would be at the same event for the first time since the 2015 Critics’ Choice Awards, according to Us Weekly. However, it’s been over a year since Angie and Brad Pitt, 54, split. It’s also been over twelve years since Brad and Jennifer divorced. Jen has moved on, marrying Justin Theroux, 46, in 2015. If there’s any year for these two to squash whatever lingering beef they might have (or what some fans perceive to be beef) this would be it.

After all, the Time’s Up movement has totally hijacked the Golden Globes. With many female stars wearing black on the red carpet as a silent protest against Hollywood’s systemic culture of sexual harassment. Jennifer recently donated $500,000 to the Time’s Up campaign (the GoFundMe has raised $15 million for a legal defense fund, aimed at providing support for working-class women in need of protection from sexual harassment and potential retaliation after reporting any assaults.)

Angelina also claimed she was one of the many victims of the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Angelina told The New York Times. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

What would be unacceptable is if Angelina and Jen were to cause a ruckus at the Golden Globes. While Angie has no plans to shy away from Jennifer if they happen to bump into each other, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that the last thing Angelina wants “is some epic World War 3 with Brad’s ex” at the awards show. After all, it’s all about solidarity among sisters, right?

