Allison Williams Adds A Pop Of Color To Her Shimmering Black Dress At Golden Globes

She’s no stranger to the Golden Globes, and in 2018, Allison William nailed her red carpet look yet again, wearing a shimmering strapless gown.

The biggest names in movies and television gathered at the Beverly Hilton in California for the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, including the always gorgeous Allison Williams. The actress looked stunning as ever when she hit the red carpet in a strapless back dress, which included a red and silver design on its top portion. Allison was supporting the #TimesUp movement at the Globes by wearing black to take a stand against sexual harassment in Hollywood, but added the pop of color to add some style to the look. She completed her ensemble with her hair pulled back into a slick updo and added a gorgeous diamond necklace to keep her chest from looking bare.

Although Allison is not nominated for any individual awards this year, she did star in the highly-acclaimed movie, Get Out, which is up for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. The film is up against some other buzzed-about pieces, The Disaster Artist, The Greatest Showman, I, Tony and Lady Bird, so the competition is stiff, and the win could go to any of them! The movie’s star, Daniel Kaluuya, is also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category. It’s bound to be a big awards season for Allison and her castmates, too — Get Out is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards later this month.

Of course, Allison has had experience with awards show success thanks to her role on the HBO series Girls. At the Globes in 2013, the show won for Best Television Series Comedy or Musical. They were nominated in the same category at the 2014 and 2015 ceremonies, as well. Regardless of what happens at the show, though, Allison can at least leave the 2018 Globes knowing she killed it on the red carpet, right!?

