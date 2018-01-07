2018 Golden Globe Winners — Full List: Nicole Kidman, James Franco & More

And the Golden Globe goes to… this list of 2018 winners! Stay tuned as we update this list throughout the LIVE ceremony.

The 2018 Golden Globes are kicking off awards season with a bang! At the first major award show of the year, some very big names were celebrated by being awarded with a coveted globe statue for their incredible work in film and television. Among the nominees were I, Tonya‘s Margot Robbie, Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya, Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain and so many more. Once the red carpet ended and all of the celebrities were seated, host Seth Meyers took the stage and the awards began!

Below you’ll find the FULL list of nominees with the winners for each category bolded. HollywoodLife will be updating this list throughout the live show, so make sure you check back — or just hit refresh — for the latest. Don’t forget to tweet along with us throughout the show @HollywoodLife to let us know what you think of the fashion, winners and more.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series – Comedy

black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made For Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made For Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Animated Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Fantastic Women

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay

Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside, Ebbing Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Original Score

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song

“Home,” Ferdinand — Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson

“Mighty River,” Mudbound — Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

“Remember Me,” Coco — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“The Star,” The Star — Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU happy with the full list of Golden Globe winners? Comment below, let us know!