Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s 9 Hottest PDA Moments: NYE Kiss & More

After a year and a half together, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still madly in love — and here are the PDA pics to prove it!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are SO in love, and they have no problem showing it off! The hot couple loves flaunting PDA, and somehow, with them, it’s never sickening. Most recently, the duo showed the world their love on New Year’s Eve. Khloe took to Instagram to share a photo of them kissing before hitting the party they attended, and it was too cute for words! While pregnant, Khloe was absolutely glowing in the photo, and Tristan protectively placed his hand on her growing belly for the shot.

It’s been about a year and a half since Khloe and Tristan got together at the end of summer 2016. It’s obvious the two are completely committed to one another — Khloe lives in Ohio in the fall and winter while Tristan is in season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and last summer, Tristan lived with Khloe in California. Even though they’re expecting a baby together, they’re not engaged and do not have any specific plans to get married at this time. In fact, Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres on Jan. 4 that they’re both just so happy with how things are going, they feel no need to change anything.

Even though they’re not taking that next step, though, it’s clear that they’re very in love with each other. Click through the gallery above to check out their best PDA photos that prove it! If these two don’t give you #RelationshipGoals, then who will?!

