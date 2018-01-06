Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo & More Pregnant Supermodels Bare Their Baby Bumps

Pregnant and totally stunning! The likes of Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel didn’t hesitate to show off their bumps in pics! Check them out!

When most women get pregnant they adopt all the comfiest clothes and enjoy all the best snacks! However, it doesn’t usually involve showing off their growing bump for all the world to see! And we don’t necessarily blame them! But for some women who are pretty much right at home in front of cameras, sharing how their body changes with everyone is just part of the fun! Of course we’re talking about the world’s most gorgeous supermodels and let’s just say the snaps are breathtaking!

As fans know, stunner Candice Swanepoel, 29, is currently expecting her second child with fiance Hermann Nicoli and she never hesitates to share unbelievably beautiful selfies with her 11.7 million followers on Instagram. Her most recent snap shows her forming a heart with her hands over her naked bump while she smiles into the camera. But Candice isn’t the only gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model who’s currently expecting — Behati Prinsloo, 28, is pregnant with her second child! In a new post, the model showed off her beautiful belly while holding her and Adam Levine‘s first daughter Dusty Rose. “HAPPY NEW YEAR! Let’s be kind to one another and our planet …2017 was cray. Can’t wait to meet our newest addition in 2018,” she captioned the sweet post.

Another model who has a baby on the way is Chrissy Teigen, 32. Her and John Legend, 39, are expecting their second child, which they announced by showing off Chrissy’s belly in an Instagram video. In the clip, the couple’s daughter Luna tells the world that there’s a baby in her mom’s tummy, and since that adorable moment, we’ve been graced with cute photos of Chrissy embracing her bump.

Behati, Candice, and Chrssy are just a few models who love sharing their pregnancy progress with their fans. Click through the gallery above to see which other stunning women have graced social media with their baby bumps!

