Safaree ‘Still Loves’ Nicki Minaj & Has Been Trying To Win Her Back After Her Split From Nas

Nicki Minaj, 35, has just broken up with her boyfriend Nas, 44, but she may not be single for long if her ex Safaree, 36, has anything to do with it! The “Superbass” singer’s old beau still has eyes on his former lady love and even hopes they can maybe get back together. “Safaree has been hitting up Nicki since he found out things have ended between her and Nas,” a source close to Nicki has EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “He still loves her and has never given up hope that they will get back together. Safaree feels that he is the reason for most of her early success in her career and that with him back in her life he can help take her to the next level again. Safaree wants her back, badly, and thinks she is as sexy as ever.” Check out pics of Nicki’s former love interests here!

Things have seemed to be up and down with Safaree and Nicki since their split and there’s been a ton of speculation on how the two feel about each other. From Safaree’s plan to write a tell-all book to his reaction to Nicki’s raunchy Paper Magazine cover, feelings have been in full force and things have been pretty unpredictable with these two. Despite any confusion about their status in the past, it’s good to know there may be another chance for these old lovebirds after all!

Nicki’s love life has always been an exciting one with serious relationships and numerous reports of flings with some of music’s hottest stars, including Drake, 31. The talented songstress definitely seems to know how to hold her own, however, and proves she’s confident in herself whenever she gets the chance. Here’s to hoping she finds the right man at the right time and lets it inspire her future chart-topping tunes!

