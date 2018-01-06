Matt Lauer Wants To Get Back On TV: Why Those Close To Him Say It’s ‘Too Soon’ For A Comeback

Mere weeks after being fired for alleged sexual misconduct, we’ve learned Matt Lauer is ‘struggling’ with his new life. Yet, friends are telling him it’s ‘too soon’ for a comeback!

Someone may need to help Matt Lauer, 60, find his chill because it sounds like the disgraced news anchor and former TODAY show host is going a little stir crazy. It’s been a few months since Matt was fired by NBC over allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment, and he hasn’t really adjusted well to his new life. “Matt is quickly becoming bored with his new suburban routine,” a source close to Matt EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and he is already thinking about making a comeback”

Wait, what? “He is struggling with life after NBC and is having a hard time letting go of the high-profile lifestyle he has known for so many years,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “ He misses the spotlight and while he accepted his new position in life as normal citizen and stay-at-home dad, he is now reconsidering a future comeback.” Keep in mind, Matt’s termination was announced on the Nov. 29 TODAY show broadcast. It has been less than two months since he was terminated, and some in his inner circle are saying it’s WAY too soon for him thinking about going on a redemption tour.

A “restless” Matt still reaches out to many of his old colleagues and yearns to get back on TV,” the source added. “His close advisors and lawyers have cautioned against seeking another network gig, warning him that it’s too soon and no one will touch him. But Matt is determined to try to regain a seat on morning TV.” Well, with Hoda Kotb, 53, taking over his seat at TODAY, he’ll have to see if any other show will have him.

Matt really needs to learn that “no means no,” or learn how to take being dumped. Even though NBC said “boy, bye” to him weeks ago, Matt reportedly still sends TODAY producers suggestions and comments. He even supposedly sent one producer an email over using the wrong music in a segment’s intro. Even if Matt is “struggling” with his life after NBC, this is the bed he made. Now, it’s time for him to lie in it.

