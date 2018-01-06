Logan Paul ‘Shaken To The Core’ By Japan Trip’s Negative Press & ‘Horrified’ By How He’s Perceived

After the dragging Logan Paul got for the insensitive videos he shot in Japan, we’ve heard he’s shook, ‘horrified’ and will use his break to ‘get in touch with reality’ again.

Wake-up call for Mr. Logan Paul. The 22-year-old YouTube personality is reeling from getting blasted for posting a video of a dead body he discovered while visiting Japan’s notorious “suicide forest.” Practically everyone condemned the vlogger, which has given him a bit of a reality check. “[He’s] has really been shaken to the core by all the negative press he’s been receiving,” a source close to Logan EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s super hard for him to process the fact that’s he’s gone from being this huge YouTube star to social media public enemy number one, literally in just one week.”

To be fair, this isn’t the first time Logan has been accused of being insensitive (or the last, as it turns out). Still, actually having to deal with the repercussions of his actions seems is a huge shock for Logan. He even decided to stop his daily vlogs because of this scandal. “He’s horrified at the way he’s now being perceived,” the source told HollywoodLife.com. “Taking a break is the very best thing he can do right now—he’s getting back in touch with reality once again, and with who he actually is. When Logan feels ready to return to the spotlight, he will make sure that he apologizes for his recent behavior, in addition to trying to explain how he got there and why.”

“Taking time to reflect. No vlog for now. See you soon,” Logan tweeted on Jan. 3, announcing he would stop posting daily videos. This decision came after he apologized in a video, which itself followed a statement expressing his “regret” (while also made sure to remind people that he “didn’t do it for the views. I get views.”) Logan claimed that the posted the controversial video because he thought he could “make a positive ripple on the Internet” and “raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention.”

If that was the case, then what was the purpose of Logan’s other Japan video? An edited clip from Logan’s vlogs, shared by We The Unicorns, shows him running around like an idiot in a kimono, throwing Pokeballs at policemen, smashing Game Boys in the street and acting, generally, like an “ugly American.” Logan has been accused of racism in the past, per Vox, so perhaps this self-imposed break might lead Logan to changing his ways.

