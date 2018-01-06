Caitlyn Jenner Convinced She’ll Never Be ‘Welcome’ In Kardashian Family: She’s Ready To ‘Move On’

Caitlyn Jenner has not been feeling included in the Kardashian family after some tough times. Get EXCLUSIVE details!

Oh no! Caitlyn Jenner, 68, is feeling like she may never feel truly welcome in the Kardashian family after becoming who she feels she really is but she’s trying to not let it bother her. “Caitlyn is living her life and she got to this point because she is finally doing what she wants to do, and she wants to be the person she was born to be and that has very much soured the relationship she has with the Kardashian family,” a source close to Caitlyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She has to say it how she sees it and if people get upset that is their problem. Though Caitlyn would welcome to be back on good terms with the family she honestly believes she will never be in their good graces ever again and Caitlyn has accepted it and has to move on knowing that is the world she lives in. Because at the end of the day, she would want them to approach her to start the forgiving, and that clearly isn’t going to happen. It is sad but real life always isn’t puppies and rainbows.” See some of Caitlyn’s best photos here.

Caitlyn recently made headlines when she publicly stated that she didn’t trust her former wife Kris Jenner, 62, and stepdaughters, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, and didn’t feel supported during her transition from man to woman. In an interview with Piers Morgan, 52, the former athlete said she purposely left pages about her gender reassignment surgery out of the memoir copies she gave to the family for fear they would leak the information to the press.

Caitlyn’s biological daughters, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have seemed to support her during her transition but another part of the tell-all interview with Piers, in which Caitlyn called them a “burden,” caused controversy and doubts about their bond. With all the ups and downs this family has gone through in the past, we hope they can get through this one!

