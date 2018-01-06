Blake Griffin Suffers Concussion After Getting Elbowed In The Head: Kardashian Curse Lives On

Yikes! Blake Griffin was elbowed in the forehead during a LA Clippers game and the impact was so intense it gave him a concussion! Is the Kardashian Curse real?!

Oh no! Blake Griffin, 28, was pulled out of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors game on Jan. 6 after being seriously injured! During the first quarter, the player was challenged at the net by JaVale McGee who accidentally clocked Blake in the forehead with his elbow. Blake ended up collapsing onto to floor of the Staples Center where he grabbed his head while visibly shaking in pain. It took several minutes before he was able to get up and walk to the locker room by himself. While the game still had three quarters left to go, Blake’s concussion made him unable to return to the court. We hope he’ll be ok!

This isn’t the only injury Blake has suffered from this season. In November, he suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee which kept him benched for two months. That injury already stirred up questions about whether or not the Kardashian Curse was real, which makes his concussion look even worse. As anyone who follows the sport or the Kardashians would know, there’s a myth that dating a member of the famous family will hurt an athlete’s game. In this case, Kendall Jenner, 22, is the girlfriend to the basketball player suffering from the seemingly bad luck. As we’ve previously reported, Blake’s previous ailment had some of his teammates “convinced that the Kardashian Curse is actually a real thing,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Of course, we don’t blame Kendall for her boyfriend getting hurt during his basketball game, but we’re definitely worried what the Clippers might take away from this. Here’s hoping Blake has a speedy recovery!

Really scary moment here. hope Blake Griffin is OK pic.twitter.com/ThQTtFuGoN — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 6, 2018

