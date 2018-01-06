Bella Thorne is turning heads in 2018 by posing for a pic in her undies while reaching for a suspicious ciggie. We’ve got the photo.

Apparently having a neat and tidy bedroom — as well as not constantly showing off pics in her bra — were not among Bella Thorne‘s New Year’s resolutions. The fiery red-head is back at it again causing a stir on social media by posing in a sexy black bra with her boobs nearly falling out while reaching for a suspicious looking cigarette from someone’s outstretched hand. “Gimmie dat thing so I don’t have to clean my room…” she captioned the naughty Twitter pic. Either she’s taken up the super gross habit of smoking or celebrating weed becoming legal in California on Jan. 1…or just trying to get us guessing if she even puffs on anything at all.

The Famous in Love actress is anything but a neat-nik as her super messy bedroom is seen in the background. Girl, hire a housekeeper if you can’t keep it clean! Seriously, there’s no space on the floor to even walk as it is littered with clothes, shoes, and plastic bins containing more crap. Well, at least we know she definitely doesn’t have OCD to live in a junk-strewn room. At least her walls are pink and pretty. See pics of Bella, here.

Interestingly enough, it wasn’t her nearly bare boobs or the possible wacky tobacky that had fans troubled — it was her filty bedroom! She had comments to the photo including “Bella.. Sweetie… Please clean that room,” “You have no idea how bad I want to organize your house. I get high off that sh*t lol,” and “Please let me clean your room” among the nuggets. One used named Liyah even said she’s going to use the pic to show her parents that her room isn’t as messy as they think, writing “I’m just going to show this to my dad every time he says my room is dirty. Thx.” Well, on the upside Bella has plenty of fans volunteering to come over and help her with her housework so maybe she can take them up on it.

Gimmie dat thing so I don't have to clean my room… pic.twitter.com/I9ScT7pOF9 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, which are you more troubled by, Bella’s messy room or her suspicious smoke?