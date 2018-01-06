Are Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Back Together? See The Evidence On Instagram

OMG! Are Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower together again?! See why fans are so convinced!

How amazing would it be if Lily Collins, 28, and Jamie Campbell Bower, 29, got back together!? They were just the cutest couple around and we’re tired of being without them! Well, some fans are beginning to wonder if this on-again, off-again couple is rekindling some romance lately! First of all, you might have noticed that these just refollowed each other on Instagram! And, of course, the likes and adorable comments flying back and forth between Lily and Jamie since are too cute for words! Head here for loads more snaps of Lily looking incredible!

The actor, singer and all-around hunky Brit just headed back to London recently to spend an entire day with the gorgeous actress and let’s just say she was ecstatic! “LANDON. You got me for 24 years,” he wrote on Insta. Her reply? “24 Whole Hours?!” Awww! How about this cute exchange afterward: “On the road again. Jet lag here we come,” Lily captioned a stunning selfie. Jamie then wrote: “We shall miss you terribly.” Which she followed up with: “Already do.” We’re melting!

Mostly recently Lily shared one more snap from her time in London featuring Parliament. “Whether in central London or the middle of the countryside, there really is magic all around. Thank you for showing me such a beautiful time England. You never ever disappoint. Leaving a lil piece of me behind as always. Miss you already…” Okay, are you seriously going to tell us that message isn’t for Jamie!?

