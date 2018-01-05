Yara Shahidi, Jessica Chastain & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Despite a “bomb cyclone” invasion, stars like Yara looked amazing this week. See the best fashion from the first week of 2018 here!

Yara Shahidi didn’t let a little single-digit-degree weather stop her from looking amazing while in New York City on January 3. Wearing a bright and bold coat by Opening Ceremony, she stayed warm with a gray scarf and Wolford tights. She was promoting her new show Grown-ish, one of the most buzzed about premieres of the year! We loved her look — she showed how you can still be fashionable and cute in the frigid weather. Khloe Kardashian wore a gorgeous white mini dress and duster coat while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 4. Pregnancy really suits her! She said she doesn’t look that pregnant because she strategically hides her “caboose” in jackets. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 4, she wore a tight, royal blue satin dress that was really stunning.

Allison Janney wore a gorgeous emerald Lela Rose gown to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala on Jan. 2. Also at that event, we saw stunning looks from Saoirse Ronan, wearing a pink and orange Gucci, and Gal Gadot who wore a bright yellow dress by Esteban Cortazar. Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain wore a black lace Givenchy.

Jennifer Hudson almost blended in with the background while at a photo call for The Voice UK, but still managed to stand out in her orange Vivienne Westwood design. New actress Kristina Emerson looked gorgeous in a low cut black dress at the premiere of her new show The Chi on January 3. See all the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery below.

