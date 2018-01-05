Bundle Up Playlist: 24 Perfect Songs To Jam To All Winter Long
Yeah, it’s cold outside, so why not listen to songs about the subject? Grab a blanket and check out our playlist full of tracks to keep you warm this winter!
This winter has been brutal, so why not bask in it? Above, listen to HollywoodLife.com‘s themed playlist, featuring tracks from Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson and more. It’s best enjoyed with a cup of hot cocoa or cider and a sprinkling of harbored bitterness towards the worst season of them all.
Meanwhile, New Yorkers are coming off the Jan. 4 winter storm that was dubbed a “bombogenesis” or “bomb cyclone,” and this journalist can confirm that it is very awful outside. It is, as Cage the Elephant says, “Cold Cold Cold” right now. Forget sweaters; I’ll be over here layering multiple parkas on top of each other. See pics from the “bomb cyclone” storm here.
Anyway, if this is you right now, then you’ll dig this playlist:
HollywoodLife.com’s Bundle Up Playlist
1 Sweater Weather – The Neighbourhood
2 Winter Song – Sara Bareilles
3 Snow Day – Matt Pond PA
4 December – Collective Soul
5 Winter Winds – Mumford & Sons
6 Snow – Angus & Julia Stone
7 Cold As Ice – Single / LP Version – Foreigner
8 White Winter Hymnal – Fleet Foxes
9 December – Sara Bareilles
10 Snow (Hey Oh) – Hey Oh Album Version – Red Hot Chili Peppers
11 Cold Cold Cold – Cage The Elephant
12 Winter – Pvris
13 Sweater Song – Spongebob Squarepants
14 Cold Cold Man – Saint Motel
15 Back To December – Taylor Swift
16 That Sweater – Scott Helman
17 Let It Go – The Piano Guys
18 Winterbreak – Tiësto’s Deep House Remix – MUNA
19 Snow Queen – She & Him
20 Undone – The Sweater Song – Weezer
21 January – Dan Croll
22 Coldest Winter – Pentatonix
23 Remember December – Demi Lovato
24 January Hymn – The Decemberists
HollywoodLifers, what do you like to listen to when you’re cozied up inside during a snowstorm?