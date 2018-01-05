X Japan: 5 Facts About The Rock Group Making Their Coachella Debut

X Japan will perform at this year’s Coachella for the first time ever! Find out more about them here.

The Coachella 2018 lineup is incredible. Lucky attendees will have their ears blessed by Beyoncé, 36, Eminem, 45, Cardi B, 25, SZA, 28, and more. The festival will also feature upcoming rock band, X Japan. This will be X Japan’s first Coachella performance ever. What a debut! The band, originally from Chiba, has a symphonic metal sound, and it’s perfect for the festival. In addition to their unique genre, the group has impeccable style. Members Yoshiki, Toshi, Pata, Heath and Sugizo are known to rock fashionable leather jackets and shades. Intrigued? Here’s what we know!

The band was formed in 1982. The group was founded by drummer Yoshiki and vocalist Toshi. The band started off with a power metal sound and later evolved into a progressive and heavy metal genre. X Japan is one of the first Japanese bands to achieve mainstream success on an independent label. The band is extremely popular in Asia. They’ve won three awards including: Grand Prix New Artist of the Year in 1990, Pops and Rock Album Award in 1991 and Best International Artist at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in 2012. The band was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 89th Academy Awards in 2016. The band was originally called “X.” Yoshiki and Toshi formed X in 1983 as a temporary name until they found a better one. However, “X” stuck, and the band became known as X Japan in 1993. There is a documentary about X Japan titled, We Are X. The documentary was released at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The film covers the history of the band and their influence on Japanese music and society. The documentary brought in $84,806 at the box office. X Japan is heavily influenced by Kiss and David Bowie. The band’s style can be described as glam rock. The members of X Japan wear makeup, flaunt intricate hairstyles, and sometimes eccentric jewelry.

