Kiernan Shipka: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Netflix’s Sabrina

The new Sabrina the Teenage Witch has been cast! Meet Kiernan Shipka, the actress behind Netflix’s currently untitled new series.

1.) Kiernan Shipka, 18, has been cast as Sabrina the Teenage Witch on Netflix. The news broke on Thursday, January 5, with Netflix confirming via a press release. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Disney Channel star, Dove Cameron, was rumored to be taking the role on the highly anticipated reboot before Netflix picked it up. It was originally rumored that the series would be coming to the CW as a spinoff Riverdale.

2.) Kiernan is no stranger to television! The young actress may only be 18 years old, but she was one of the main recurring characters on AMC’s Mad Men for the show’s entire 8-year run. Kiernan played Sally Draper, the daughter to Jon Hamm‘s Don Draper and January Jones‘ Betty Draper. The breakout role even led to a cameo on ABC’s The B In Apt. 23 for Kiernan in 2012!

3.) She recently joined the Ryan Murphy family, too. In 2017, Kiernan starred as B.D. Hyman, the daughter of Bette Davis, on FX’s Fued. For now there’s no sign of Kiernan on American Horror Story or American Crime Story, but you know how Ryan loves to keep his casts in the family!

4.) Kieran was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. At a very young age Kiernan showed a knack for the arts, especially with her interest in taking ballroom dance lessons. When she was six her family decided to relocate to Los Angeles, California and allow Kiernan to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress. By the looks of things, it was definitely worth it!

5.) She was on the top of Netflix’s wish list from the very start. “We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list,” EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Kiernan is the right fit for Sabrina on Netflix? Comment below, let us know!