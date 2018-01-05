Jon Paul Steuer: 5 Things To Know About ‘Star Trek’ Actor Who tragically Died At 33

‘Star Trek’ fans have been left devastated as Jon Paul Steuer tragically passed away New Year’s Day. Here’s all you need to know about the 33-year-old actor.

This is so sad. As we previously reported, Jon Paul Steuer, 33, passed away Jan. 1, and his cause of death remains unknown. His passing comes as a surprise to many, as Jon was a man of many talents! The late star was best known for his role as Alexander Rozhenko in the original Star Trek: The Next Generation series, but he was also a musician and a business owner. If you want to learn more about Jon, we’ve got you covered!

Jon’s acting career began when he was only 3. Growing up in California, Jon always knew he wanted to work in film. At 3-years-old, Jon began attending modeling shows and castings. This ultimately lead to him receiving a minor role on the television series, Day by Day. In 1990 he was casted as Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek. He played Quentin Kelly on Grace Under Fire. Grace Under Fire was an American sitcom that aired on ABC from 1993 to 1998. The show revolved around a single mother raising her three sons. Grace Under Fire was the highest rated comedy during it’s 1993-1994 season. His music career began in Colorado. In 2003, Jon moved to Denver, Colorado where he formed the band Kill City Thrillers. He acted as the lead singer for the band under the name Jonny P. Jewels. The band unfortunately dissolved in 2009. Later, Jon and his band members moved to Portland, Oregon where the band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. was formed. Jon was a restaurateur. In 2015, he partnered with chef Sean Sigmon and opened the vegan restaurant, Harvest at the Bindery. He was a local DJ. Jon was known to dj around Portland, specifically at a venue called the Star Bar.

