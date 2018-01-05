FA Cup: Watch Liverpool Battle Everton In The Merseyside Derby Online

How can the FA Cup get any more exciting? How about tossing in a Merseyside Derby in the 3rd round? Liverpool hosts its crosstown rivals Everton at 3:00 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

The longest running top-flight derby in English football, the Merseyside Derby adds another explosive chapter to its history on Jan. 5, courtesy of the FA Cup. It’s Blues versus Reds, as Everton heads to Anfield to meet Liverpool in the third round of the prestigious Football Association tournament. With Manchester City running away with the Premier League, this might be one of the few chances for either of these clubs to take home some silverware this season, so expect the Toffees and the Reds to go all out in this match.

Since their first clash in 1894, there have been 229 meetings total between these two neighboring clubs. Liverpool has the commanding lead, winning 91 of the games, while Everton managed to pick up the win 66 times. Everton’s chances of advancing to the next round of the FA Cup picked up, as Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, 25, will miss this game as he continues heal from a thigh injury, according to The Guardian. He might finish up his rehab in warmer climates, as La Liga’s Barcelona is expected to pony up another offer for the Brazilian. Phillippe wishes to go, but it supposedly would take £130m for the transfer to take place.

Though, Barcelona is playing coy about courting Coutinho. “[He] plays for another team,” Ernesto Valverde, the Barcelona coach said in a news conference ahead of Barca’s Copa del Rey match with Celta Vigo, per ESPN FC. “He’s a good player, of course, but I like the players I have here right now much more. We don’t know what will happen in the future.” Well, in the immediate future, Liverpool will take on their most heated rivals in the FA Cup. Will they be able to survive without their star player?

Who do you want to win the FA Cup, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Everton will hand Liverpool a loss, or will the Reds run rampant in this match?