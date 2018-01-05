Tiny Drops Big Hint About Her Reality TV Plans For 2018: ‘Bigger & Better’

Tiny is about to have the best year ever! The Xscape singer revealed on Instagram that she’s ready to drop something huge in 2018, and it sounds like a reality show!

This is the best news we’ve heard since 2018 began! Tiny Harris got nostalgic on Instagram and posted the opener from her classic reality show Tiny and Toya, which aired from 2009 to 2010. It was a total fan favorite. Of course, as you know, she went on to star in the reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle with husband T.I., starting in 2011, and she’s now part of the docu-series Xscape: Still Kickin’ It. But is another reality show to come? Sure sounds like it from her Instagram caption:

“This took me back! The very first reality show I did & yet still one of the best shows I’ve ever done. I gotta give credit where is due #JamesDebose was the mastermind behind it all. @toyawright we did that! Forever Tiny & Toya our first Ep credit as well!! New Year bringing bigger & better thangs!! #Thankful&Blessed #Tiny&Toya #Thelma&Louise #2018”

A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she and T.I. have been tossing around the idea of doing another Family Hustle season. Now that they’re not getting a divorce, it could totally work! “[Family Hustle] has been a part of their lives for almost 7 years now and they love it. They have a lot of fun sharing their family life with their fans and are willing to do it again.”

The way she’s gushing over her Tiny and Toya days and friendship with Toya Wright (she compared them to Thelma and Louise!), we might actually be seeing a reboot of their reality series! We can’t wait to find out!

