Reese Witherspoon & Eva Longoria Plan Women’s March On Golden Globes Red Carpet For Time’s Up

The ladies behind the Time’s Up movement are thinking bigger. Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria are leading a red carpet march at the Golden Globes!

The Time’s Up protest at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on January 7 is about more than black evening gowns now. Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, two outspoken sponsors of Time’s Up, are reportedly planning a women’s march on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, comprised of the famous women attending the ceremony (and hopefully some male allies). The plan for Sunday’s show, according to Access Hollywood, is for participants to show up to the red carpet at 3:30pm PT (the show starts at 5:00pm) and march as a group. Of course, they will all be wearing black in solidarity.

People aren’t being pressured into marching, but have just been asked to wear black and a special Time’s Up pin on their lapels — men and women alike. The design hasn’t been released, but we’re looking forward to seeing it in action on the red carpet. While celebrities haven’t confirmed whether or not they’re wearing black to the awards show, it seems highly likely that they will. So many famous women have come out in support for Time’s Up, a movement designed to protect their sisters in other industries. Time’s Up, according to their GoFundMe page, has raised more than $15 million for a legal defense fund to “provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers.” Jennifer Aniston donated $500,000 alone!

The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT on Sunday, January 7. You definitely don’t want to miss the pre-show red carpet, now!

