Are you ready for more royal family time? HollywoodLife.com is premiering an EXCLUSIVE new promo for ‘The Royals’ season 4. From Liam’s intense showdown with Robert to a sexy Jaspenor moment, this promo is INSANE!

The Royals season 4 is going to be the craziest season yet. In the opening moments of our EXCLUSIVE promo, Liam (William Moseley) pulls a gun on Robert (Max Brown) and accuses him of killing their father. Liam’s behavior is shocking, to say the least. “This is where it all ends,” Liam says, before Eleanor (Alexandra Park) knocks him out with a vase. “This is why we don’t spend any family time together,” a teary-eyed Eleanor tells her family. You got that right, princess.

Robert has big plans for the monarchy, and that includes a royal wedding. Step aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Cyrus (Jake Maskall) is right there ready to warn Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) that once Robert marries, she’s out. Helena’s not going to go down without a fight. Literally.

For all the Jaspenor shippers out there who need a little bit of action to hold you over until March, this promo will make your dreams come true. “You’re so sexy when you’re angry,” Eleanor tells Jasper (Tom Austen). Then they break the internet with a steamy kiss! We are so #blessed!

It looks like Liam’s going to the “dark side” with Cyrus. How far is Liam willing to go to take down Robert? The promo ends with someone possibly getting shot! Robert is making a speech when a shot rings out, and Jasper pulls Robert to the ground. OH. MY. LOYALS! The Royals season 4 will premiere March 11 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the latest The Royals season 4 promo? Do you think Liam will take down Robert? Let us know!