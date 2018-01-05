‘The Arrangement’ Season 2’s Newest Trailer Has Megan At Her Strongest: ‘No One Can Stop Me’

OMG! The latest promo for E!’s ‘The Arrangement’ is here and it is AMAZING! Take a peek!

Did you love Season 1 of The Arrangement was much as us?! Talk about a fresh spin on the Hollywood scene! We can’t get enough of the shady and fascinating world that Megan (Christine Evangelista) and Kylie (Josh Henderson) inhabit! Dying for Season 2? Well, hold on to your hats because all of your favorite characters are back in the latest EXCLUSIVE promo, and we’re certain it will give you chills! Head here for pics of the cast the Season 1!

In the new trailer, Megan stands before an audience assembled before the Institute of the Higher Mind. Looking poised and incredible, she tells them about meeting Kyle and how it changed her life (Uh, how could it not?!). Of course, her speech is interspersed with some high and low points from Season 1 including her fledgling romance with the mysterious actor and the Institute’s insidious treatment of her.

That’s when viewers get glimpses of who exactly Megan is becoming. Moments of her on red carpets and sharing secrets with Kyle are followed by her holding a gun to man’s head in a store and her menacingly approaching Michael Vartan and Lexa Doig in an office building with what looks like a pipe! “I feel like a whole new Megan,” she exclaims. “I feel free. And now that I’m learning to control my own narrative, no one can stop me.” Love it! We’re definitely suspecting that she and Kyle are getting hitched in Season 2, but this promo has us asking SO MANY more questions! Just how exactly is she planning to take down IHM?! Cannot. Wait. Season 2 of the series debuts at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 11 on E!

