Is Stevie J Pursuing Nicki Minaj After Nas Split? See Why Fans Think He’s Looking To Date Her

Nicki Minaj is a hot commodity after her split from Nas, and fans are convinced that Stevie J is trying to win his way in! See the Instagram that has everyone talking here.

On the same day news broke that Nicki Minaj and Nas had ended their seven-month relationship, Stevie J took to Instagram with a very cryptic post — a photo of the rap queen herself! He included no caption on the photo or any explanation of why he was posting it, but fans think it’s his way of showing he’s interested. The comments section of the photo is filled with fans urging Stevie to “shoot your shot” or asking him if this is his way of “shooting [his] shot.” There’s no indication of what the picture is from, either, although Nicki sure does look stunning in it, showing off her cleavage in a plunging white and gold dress.

News of Nicki and Nas’ breakup broke on Jan. 4, although they’d reportedly split weeks before the story came out. It was reported that long distance simply took a toll on the couple, and that there’s no bad blood, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Stevie went through a pretty bitter breakup from Joseline Hernandez in 2017. The two welcomed a baby, Bonnie Bella, together at the end of 2016, but were not able to make the relationship work, and things got ugly as the year went on. Stevie even accused Joseline of keeping his daughter from him! The Love & Hip Hop stars are expected in court to make custody arrangements beginning on Jan. 8.

If Stevie is interested in Nicki, though, he may have to wait in line. HollyoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Drake is ready to pursue Nicki once again now that she’s single, too. “Drake always thought Nicki was sexy and a good time to hang out with, but while she was messing around with Nas, he kept his distance,” our insider explained. “But now that things seem to be over, Drake sees an opportunity to get close again with Nicki.” The ball is in Nicki’s court now!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stevie is flirting with Nicki? Do you think they’d made a cute couple?