Solange & Kanye West Both Model In Helmut Lang Campaign: Is She Betraying Beyonce & Jay-Z?

Fashion campaigns are known to push the envelope but the new Helmut Lang ad is daring purely for it’s choice of models. Both Kanye West, 40, and Solange Knowles, 31, are featured in the new fashion lineup, which at first glance is honestly really cool. But upon closer inspection, it does seem pretty off that Solange would work alongside Kanye considering the feud he has going on with her brother-in-law Jay-Z, 48, and sister Beyonce, 36. Check out the campaign below!

It makes perfect sense that the “Famous” singer would work with the brand. In the past, he’s been vocal about his admiration for Helmut Lang, and even cited it as inspiration for wanting to get into fashion. Kanye actually wears archive pieces from his own collection in the campaign. Solange, on the other hand, rocked shorts designed by the label’s new designer, Shayne Oliver. This also isn’t Solange’s first time partnering with a fashion brand. She’s also one of the faces of Calvin Klein‘s underwear line, which also came with its own set of photo-ops.

While the campaign itself is beyond cool, we can’t help but wonder how the Carters must feel about it. The “Drunk In Love” singers haven’t been on the best of terms with Kanye since he publicly dissed them at a concert in Nov. 2016. While Solange working with the “Gold Digger” rapper could be a betrayal to the couple, it might also be yet another sign that they’ve all squashed the beef. On Dec. 5, 2017, Jay-Z gave a shout-out to his former friend while performing in his hometown of Chicago. He also admitted that he still loves ‘Ye in a Nov. 29 interview with The New York Times. This collaboration could be yet another sign that Jay-Z’s camp has officially taken the high-road and that there isn’t any ill-will toward the Yeezy designer. Whatever the campaign means, it sure looks cool!

