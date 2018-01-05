Miss Golden Globes Over The Years: Stallone Sisters, Rumer Willis & More

The title of Miss Golden Globe may not exist any more, but we’re looking back at some of the past young stars who wore the crown!

As of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, the position of Miss Golden Globe has been changed to Golden Globe Ambassador. However, many young up and coming stars were once a Miss — or Mr. — Golden Globe, and we’re taking a look back at just a handful of the former title holders. Some of the names are extremely familiar, like Dakota Johnson, Rumer Willis and Freddie Prinze Jr. However, some names you might not recognize just yet, because their young careers are just starting to take off.

For example, Sylvester Stallone‘s stunning trio of daughters — Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet — were the final three to hold and share the title of Miss Golden Globe. Sistine, 19, is making serious waves in the modeling world as an IMG model. There is also Jamie Foxx‘s daughter, Corinne Foxx, who was Miss Golden Globe in 2016. As previously mentioned, Dakota Johnson was Miss Golden Globe in 2006, exactly 30 years after her mother, Melanie Griffith, held the title. So cool!

