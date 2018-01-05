Oops! Paris Hilton accidentally left her fiancé, Chris Zylka, at the airport. Watch the hilarious video, here!

Everybody makes mistakes, including Paris Hilton, 36, and her driver. The famous heiress sped away from LAX on Jan. 4, without her fiancé, Chris Zylka, 32. The newly engaged couple was returning from a trip to Aspen, when paparazzi swarmed them at the airport, according toa video shared on The Daily Mail. Paris quickly hopped into a black SUV without noticing Chris was left behind. He tried to call out to the car as it pulled away, but it was too late. He made light of the situation by jokingly saying, “I’m her fiancé, they might not want to leave me.” Poor Chris! WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!

We can’t blame Paris for being so distracted, she’s probably still reminiscing over her adorable engagement. Chris proposed to Paris with a $2 million ring in Aspen. Now that’s hot! The Simple Life star was so excited that, she snatched the ring before he could put it on her finger. The engagement came as a shock to many, including Paris’ family. Many thought the notorious socialite would never settle down. She’s always kept a busy schedule with work and traveling. Nevertheless, every party girl settles down eventually. Congrats again Paris! We couldn’t be happier!

Being that the engagement ring is so valuable, Paris is taking extra precautions. We previously reported that Paris has 24/7 security guarding both her, and the ring. Paris isn’t taking any chances especially since celebrity burglaries are at an all time high. We completely understand!

